REPORT: New iPhone Coming In January, 7 Inch iPad On Its Way

Photo: Adam Tow, All Things Digital
Apple is going to reboot the iPhone as soon as January according to a report on from Jeremy Horowitz at iLounge, citing a source with a “very high but not perfect” track record when it comes to Apple releases.Here’s the four pieces of news Horowitz says he heard. (Take it with a grain of salt):
- New iPhone is coming at the start of 2011, possibly with new packaging. Horowitz says this is hard to believe, but he hears there’s a new iPhone coming at the start of the year and it could be repacked to avoid the antenna problems.
- Apple will make the next group of bumpers more rubbery, and give them away with every iPhone. Apple is trying to manufacture the bumper in a way that is cheaper, (no hard plastic) and it will include a bumper with each iPhone 4 starting in September.
- Apple will release a 7″ version of the iPad either at year end or at the start of next year. Apple has been rumoured to be working on a 7″ version of the iPad for a while now. Maybe it’s for real this time, but we don’t really know if it’s necessary. (What’s better about a smaller iPad?)
- New iPods are coming this month or in September. New Nano, new Touch, and maybe a little 1.7″ touch screen shuffle type device.
