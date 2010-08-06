REPORT: New iPhone Coming In January, 7 Inch iPad On Its Way

Photo: Adam Tow, All Things Digital

Apple is going to reboot the iPhone as soon as January according to a report on from Jeremy Horowitz at iLounge, citing a source with a “very high but not perfect” track record when it comes to Apple releases.Here’s the four pieces of news Horowitz says he heard. (Take it with a grain of salt):



New iPhone is coming at the start of 2011, possibly with new packaging. Horowitz says this is hard to believe, but he hears there’s a new iPhone coming at the start of the year and it could be repacked to avoid the antenna problems.

Apple will make the next group of bumpers more rubbery, and give them away with every iPhone. Apple is trying to manufacture the bumper in a way that is cheaper, (no hard plastic) and it will include a bumper with each iPhone 4 starting in September.

Apple will release a 7″ version of the iPad either at year end or at the start of next year. Apple has been rumoured to be working on a 7″ version of the iPad for a while now. Maybe it’s for real this time, but we don’t really know if it’s necessary. (What’s better about a smaller iPad?)

New iPods are coming this month or in September. New Nano, new Touch, and maybe a little 1.7″ touch screen shuffle type device.

