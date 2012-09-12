Here Are All The Cool iPhone 5 Features In The Fake iPhone 5 Ad

Photo: Youku

Yesterday, I posted a video from the Chinese YouTube that I described as “possibly (probably?)” a fake iPhone 5 ad.For this description, I was immediately ridiculed by our tech editors, Steve Kovach and Jay Yarow, who pronounced the video “definitely fake–bizarrely so” and then explained why: “Very poor animation quality. And for lengthy promo videos like this apple uses people. Not renders.”



And that certainly made sense.

UPDATE: Arnold Kim of MacRumors (@arnoldkim) says the ad is a “concept ad” created by 24-year old designer Sam Beckett that is also posted here on YouTube.

But the ad was still interesting. And it incorporated many of the features that our tech editors expect to see in the iPhone 5. And I, for one, as a prospective iPhone 5 buyer, will be interested to close these expected features are to the real ones we’ll soon see.

In case you’re interested in weighing in…

