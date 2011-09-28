What To Realistically Expect From The iPhone 5 Announcement On October 4

Photo: AP
Finally! We have a date for the iPhone 5 announcement.October 4.
We’re excited. You’re excited.
But what’s going to happen? We broke down all the rumours and filtered out the junk. This is what we realistically expect Apple to show off a week from today.
Apple likes to keep its iDevices in sync. That means the iPhone 5 will almost certainly have the same dual-core A5 processor as the iPad 2. And that means a faster apps and better graphics.
With a bump in RAM to 1 GB, the iPhone 5 will do a much better job at handling multiple apps running in the background at once. Your phone will be a lot less likely to choke, even if you're running several processes at once. Plus, more RAM means faster web browsing.
The iPhone 5 is widely expected to get a voice-controlled new feature called 'Assistant.' Assistant can do anything ask it. Literally. Say 'find movie times for Drive tonight,' and it'll do just that. Then you can book your tickets. The options are endless.
For more details on how Assistant will work, check out this excellent description on 9to5 Mac.
Since WSJ broke that Sprint will get the iPhone 5 this fall, execs at the company have excelled at performing the classic non-denial denial. Sprint says it's network is ready for the iPhone 5. It says its customers want it.
We're almost positive this is going to happen.
One thing Apple always seems to punt on in its hardware is the camera. iPhone cameras have consistently fallen behind the curve compared to other smartphones out there. Don't even get us started on the iPad 2's camera.
Luckily, it looks like Apple will get it right this time around. The iPhone 5's camera will likely be shoot at 8 MP and record full 1080p HD video, just like the high-end Android phones.
In addition to that fancy new camera, the iPhone 5 will likely get an exclusive panoramic mode. There are plenty of camera apps that let you take panoramic photos, but it'll be nice not to have to pay for that feature now.
When it comes to what the iPhone 5 will look like, we're still in the dark. We keep getting one conflicting report after another.
But one report that keeps popping up is that Apple will introduce something that looks like the current iPhone 4.
That leaves us with two possibilities: 1.) The iPhone 5 will look exactly like the iPhone 4 on the outside and have upgraded hardware on the inside. 2.) The iPhone 4 clone will be a budget 'iPhone 4S' that will be sold for ~$99.
Let's assume that the iPhone 4 clone will be a budget '4S' device.
That means the iPhone 5 will be completely redesigned. Most expect it to mimic the iPad 2's design and include a larger, 4-inch screen.
The design keeps popping up in leaked cases, so we can't ignore it.
Since Verizon/Sprint and AT&T run on different network formats, Apple is reported to be making the iPhone 5 a global phone. That means one model will work on all networks. It's also good news for Verizon and Sprint customers who do a lot of international travelling since they'll need the iPhone 5's GSM antenna to make calls.
