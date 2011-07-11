WATCH: Are These The Last Two iPhone 4 Commercials Ever?

Apple just released two new iPhone 4 commercials.



The first covers AirPlay, and shows how easy it is to push music, photos, and video to your Apple TV.

The second is about FaceTime, with a demo of an iPhone FaceTimeing with a Mac and an iPad.

Nothing groundbreaking, but this is likely the last set of iPhone 4 commercials we’ll see before the iPhone 5 announcement in September.

Enjoy:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

