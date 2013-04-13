Next iPads Should Be Thinner With Brighter Screens

The latest details on the next generation of iPad come to us from CNET – it’ll reportedly have a thinner design made possible by reduced-size LED backlights.



The current iPads have made use of a dual-LED backlighting system to support the Retina display. This makes them thicker than the earlier model iPad 2.

Reducing the size of these LEDs will get the next iPad back to a similar thickness (thinness?) as the iPad 2.

The report says we can look forward to the iPad 5 in the third quarter of this year.

