New iPads Are Coming Soon And Apple Is Already Building Them

Apple has started producing new models of the iPad that will go on sale in the coming months, according to Bloomberg.

Apple is making new models of the 9.7-inch iPad and the 7.9-inch iPad, but the report doesn’t say much else about what the tablets will be able to do beyond sporting a new anti-reflective coating, presumably for better viewing in sunlight.

Assuming Apple sticks to its pattern, the new iPads won’t look much different than the current iPad Air and iPad Mini. Expect to see faster processors and other improved internal specs. There have also been rumours that Apple will add the Touch ID fingerprint sensor to iPads this year.

Meanwhile, Apple is also gearing up to release new models of the iPhone. It will hold an event on September 9 to unveil two new models with larger screens, according to several media reports. One model will have a 4.7-inch screen. The other will have a 5.5-inch screen. The iPhone 5S has a 4-inch screen, which is smaller than most top-tier smartphones.

