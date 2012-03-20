Yes, Your New iPad Actually Runs 10 Degrees Hotter Than Your Old One

Photo: Tweakers.net

Our editor Steve Kovach was the first in the office to point out that the new iPad seems to run hotter than its predecessors, and now Tweakers.net confirms it by pointing an infrared camera at the device.In the heat-sensitive image to the right, two iPads are sitting next to each other — the iPad 2 is on the right, measuring 82.94 degrees F at its hottest point.



The new one is on the left, checking in at 92.48 degrees F at its hottest point.

The temperature might be weird to the user but it won’t damage the device — an iPad will actually turn itself off before it gets too hot.

Tweakers.net speculates the temperature increase is due to the new iPad’s slightly improved graphics processor.

