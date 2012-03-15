Ready To Be Blown Away? Here's A Screenshot From The New iPad's Retina Display

The lucky ducks at the Vietnamese tech blog Tinhte.vn have been playing around with the new iPad for about two days now.

They recently posted a bunch of screenshots that show off just how crisp the new iPad’s Retina display is. MacRumors picked them up as well.  

Below is a screenshot of the home screen. Compare the icons for the Apple apps to the third-party apps. Good luck finding a pixel.

You can click the magnifying glass in the top right corner of the image to see a full-sized version.

Click here to see more full-sized screenshots.

ipad retina display screenshot

Photo: tinhte.vn

