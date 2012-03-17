9 Eye-Popping Apps For Your New iPad

Photo: Apple App Store
There weren’t too many complaints from the first round of new iPad reviewers. However, one consistent problem with the iPad’s gorgeous new Retina display has been the lack of third-party apps that support it.
It’s the same issue that came up when Apple put a Retina display on the iPhone. Developers had rush to bump up the resolution on their apps to match the display’s resolution. Otherwise, they looked grainy.
While most iPad apps won’t support the Retina display on launch day, there are still some big names that will. In fact, Apple helped us out and picked out some great apps that already make the most of the Retina display.
Amazon updated its Kindle iPad app just in time for the tablet's launch. In addition to super crisp text, the app has a new layout that makes it easier to find the books you own that are stored in the cloud. You can easily switch back to books stored natively on your iPad too.
Price: Free
We love Tweetbot. It's one of the most innovative Twitter apps out there. In many ways, it's better than Twitter's official iPad app. Now it's ready for your Retina display.
Price: $2.99
We think Evernote is the best note-taking app on the planet. If you have a smartphone, tablet, or anything else that connects to the web, you'd be crazy not to use it. Now, iPad owners can enjoy all that goodness on the Retina display.
Price: Free
Skitch is a nifty app that lets you doodle over photos. Evernote recently acquired the app, so you'll also get great integration with your notes. And those photos are going to look really good on a Retina display.
Price: Free
Weather Pro, one of the most popular weather apps for iPad, is now compatible with the tablet's Retina display. It includes plenty of high-res maps, radars, and interactive goodies for the weather dork in you.
Price: $4.99
Everyone says the iPad's Retina display is the closest you'll get to printed text on paper. What better way to test that out than with the New York Times app? You get all of the up-to-date NYT stories in a nice, tablet-friendly layout.
Price: Free, but there's a paywall after you read 20 articles.
Infinity Blade II is one of the best-looking, deepest, and impressive games on iOS right now. In this role playing game, you battle hordes of enemies with swipes and other gestures while upgrading your character with new weapons, armour, and magical abilities.
In honour of the new iPad's Retina display, the game's developers have a new update for Infinity Blade II that looks even better than before.
Price: $6.99
Star Walk is an augmented reality app that gives you detailed information about the stars and planets. Thanks to the new iPad's Retina display, the app can now show tens of thousands more objects on the screen at a time. Impressive.
Price: $4.99
SketchBook Pro is one of the highest-rated drawing apps for the iPad. The latest update provides you with even more pixels to make your sketches pop.
Price: $4.99
