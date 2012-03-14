REVEALED: The New iPad Will Go On Sale 8 A.M. Friday

Photo: The Verge

The hotly-anticipated new iPad will be available in Apple retail stores on Friday, March 16 at 8:00 AM, reports MacRumors.This is further confirmed by 9to5Mac, which posted a snapshot of Apple retail signage backing up the same release date and time.



Who’s ready to line up?

Don’t Miss: Everything you need to know about the new iPad before you buy one

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.