Apple's New iPad Is Not Coming Until Much Later Than Expected, Says DigiTimes

Apple’s fifth generation iPad is going to be produced in the July-August timeframe, according to DigiTimes’ supply chain sources.



This would be a bit of shock. Last week, a bunch of Apple reporters said they heard Apple was aiming for an event in April to introduce the newest version of the big iPad.

Plus, retailers are discounting the iPad, which is generally a sign of a new iPad on the horizon.

If the DigiTimes report is accurate, we might not see a new iPad until much later than expected.

The new big version of the iPad is expected to look a lot like the iPad Mini. It’s supposedly going to be thinner and lighter, with a smaller overall size than the current big iPad, while still maintaining the same screen size. The edges will be thinner to make that happen.

