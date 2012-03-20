The One Problem Everyone Is Having With Their New iPad

Photo: AP

There haven’t been too many complaints about the new iPad …Except this one (and it seems to be pretty consistent for new iPad owners):



Because the iPad now has a giant battery to run that power-hungry Retina display, the tablet tends to get pretty hot after using it for just a few minutes.

We noticed it right away after we bought the new iPad on Friday. The lower left corner on the iPad’s rear casing definitely gets hot.

We’re not alone. This forum on Apple’s website has more than 100 posts from new iPad owners complaining about the heat problem. Some say it’s just “warm,” while others say it’s hot enough to fry an egg.

In our experience, the iPad definitely gets warm, but it’s hardly burn-your-skin-off warm. Chances are your laptop gets a lot warmer.

