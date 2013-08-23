US

It Looks Like Apple Will Step Up To Google And Release A New IPad Mini With Super-Sharp Screen

Steve Kovach

One of the biggest questions going into Apple’s upcoming gadget release cycle is whether or note the iPad Mini will get a super-sharp Retina display like the full-sized iPad has.

The pressure is on. Google just released a new model of its Nexus 7 tablet that has a sharper screen than the iPad Mini and costs $US100 less. So how will Apple respond? Mark Gurman, senior editor at 9to5Mac, spoke to Business Insider about what he thinks will happen when Apple launches new iPads this fall:

