So What's Inside The New iPad?

The hardware professionals at iFixit have already disassembled a new iPad and documented the process.Here’s what we learned from their efforts.
The iPad 2's camera was a bit of a snoozer, but that's hardly the case this time around -- Apple re-appropriated the same optics found in the iPhone 4S so that users can shoot awesome 5 megapixel photographs.
The real star of the show is the iPad's new 9.7' Retina display, with a wonderfully dense resolution of 2048×1536.
Model numbers on the display lead iFixit to believe that it's manufactured by Samsung.
The processor sees a nice upgrade from the one in the iPad 2. Instead of the dual-core A5, the new iPad packs a dual-core A5X, which translates to even more processing speed.
The display connectors on the iPad 2 and the new iPad are unfortunately incompatible. If you used to hook your iPad 2 up to a TV or other display, you'll need to buy a new adaptor.
