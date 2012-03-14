Here Are Some Details On The New iPad Apple Didn't Tell You

Photo: Associated Press

Those guys who got their hands on a new iPad a bit early also took the time to test out its performance.They were able to benchmark the iPad’s new processor and memory, finally confirming the tablet’s new speeds, Engadget reports.



According to their tests, the new iPad now has 1 GB of RAM, which will make things like running several apps at once a lot smoother. The processor was clocked at 1 GHz, the same speed as the iPad 2’s processor.

