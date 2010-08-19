New iPad Ad Gives Flipboard A Huge Shout Out

Hot iPad app startup Flipboard just got a major shout out from Apple. In the newest ad for the iPad, Flipboard is the second application featured and you can see its name very clearly.



Flipboard is number 26 in the free app listings. Let’s see if the ad helps increase downloads.

See Also: The Inside Story: Flipboard’s Crazy Launch And Its Plan To Save Media



