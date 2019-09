Apple has a new commercial for the iPad, “iPad Is Amazing”, up on YouTube.



The new spot highlights a number of the new features of iOS 4.2, including multitasking and printing. And it’s set to some upbeat tunes!

Check it out:



(via MacRumors)

