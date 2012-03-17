The New iPad Camera Versus The iPad 2 Camera: Side By Side Comparison

Here is a side-by-side comparison of the new iPad camera and the iPad 2 camera.



The file sizes of the videos differ dramatically as the new iPad records full 1080p HD video, while the older model records at 720p.

Also, the focal length of the iPad 2 appears longer than the latest version of the Apple tablet.

Watch below to see the difference.

Produced by Robert Libetti and Kamelia Angelova

