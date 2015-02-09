Apple released an iPad ad during the Grammys to show how it can be used to make music

Apple broadcast a new iPad TV ad during the Grammys on Sunday to show how the tablet can be used to make and play music, Billboard reports.

The ad (watch it below) is fairly edgy for an iPad effort and features musicians Elliphant, Riton and The Gaslamp Killer.

The 60-second spot, created by Apple’s long-standing agency TBWA\Media Arts Lab, was filmed on an iPad and shows the musicians recording, producing and performing a remix of the Elliphant track “All or Nothing.”

The ad comes shortly after Apple released its first-quarter earnings, which showed iPad sales declined 17% year on year to 21.5 million in the three months to December 2014. Meanwhile, KGI Securities analyst Ming Chi-Kuo estimates iPad sales are set to drop a further 30% year-over-year in 2015. Still, while iPad sales are crashing, the company is selling iPhones by the boatload and the company just recorded its best quarter ever.

