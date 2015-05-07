Apple is attempting to drum up iPad sales with a new ad campaign saying the tablet 'changes everything'

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Sales of the iPad were the one pain point in Apple’s latest quarterly earnings. And analysts predict 2015 will be a gloomy year sales-wise for the tablet.

In a clear attempt to rally sales, Apple has launched a new iPad ad campaign, dubbed “Everything changes with iPad.”

As per previous campaigns, the 90-second video lists all the ways the iPad can help “change the way you do things every day.”

It runs through a variety of tasks, from cooking, to picking up new hobbies, travelling, redecorating, cooking, or starting up a small business. The spot also spans multiple age ranges, suggesting the iPad is the right tablet for everyone.

Unlike most other campaigns, Apple has also created a dedicated marketing micro-site, pooling together the company’s favourite iPad apps. Pinterest, Maps, Trover, MailChimp, Endless Numbers, Panna, and Green Kitchen are among those featured — providing more justifications for why people should think about buying an iPad.

There’s even a “Why iPad?” section, mimicking the question many consumers probably ask when they are browsing through the myriad tablets on sale from Apple competitors such as Samsung, Amazon, and Microsoft.

Here’s an image from the micro-site:

