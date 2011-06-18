In Case You Had Any Doubts About Why Apple Is Humiliating The Rest Of The Tech Industry, Check Out The New iPad 2 Ad

In case you had any doubts about why Apple continues to humiliate the rest of the tech industry, check out the latest iPad 2 ad (below).



Unlike many tech companies, Apple understands that consumers don’t buy “technology.” They buy products that makes their lives easier and better. They buy products that look beautiful, are simple to figure out how to use, and then “just work.” They buy products they love.

Apple’s iPad 2 is better than any other similar product on the market. And so is Apple’s iPad 2 TV ad:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

(via Steve Cheney)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.