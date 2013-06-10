This Is The New Font That's Going To Be All Over Your iPhone And iPad

Big changes are coming to your iPhone and iPad!



One of the biggest is the font.

Apple is hosting its Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) in San Francisco today, and one of the announcements we’re all expecting is an update to the iPad and iPhone operating system, called iOS.

The new iOS, iOS 7, is the brainchild of a new top design boss at Apple – Jony Ive.

Jony Ive made his name at Apple designing hardware, from the first iMac to the MacBook Air to the iPhone 5.

Last year, Apple CEO Tim Cook promoted Ive into overseeing software design as well as hardware design. Cook did this after the last software design boss, Scott Forstall, refused to apologise over the disaster that was Apple Maps.

Anyway, reports are starting to come out detailing the specific changes iOS7 will bring to your iPhone and iPad.

Apparently, we’re about to get a new skinny font all over our phones.

It will look like the lettering in the poster at WWDC below. It’s also the font Apple used in its invite for the event, further below. What do you think?

