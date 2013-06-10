This Is What Apple's Updated iPhone And iPad App Icons Will Look Like

Apple is updating the look of its iPhone and iPad operating system today.



9to5Mac’s Seth Weintraub got an advanced look from a source.

He says one change will be new icons for the default, Apple-built apps installed on every iPhone and iPad.

Weintraub’s source wouldn’t let him post a screengrab, so he’s recreated the icons as best he could on his own.

He says they’ll look like this:

Earlier, we posted on what the new main font for the new iOS will be >

