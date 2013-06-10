This Is What Apple's Updated iPhone And iPad App Icons Will Look Like

Nicholas Carlson

Apple is updating the look of its iPhone and iPad operating system today.

9to5Mac’s Seth Weintraub got an advanced look from a source.

He says one change will be new icons for the default, Apple-built apps installed on every iPhone and iPad.

Weintraub’s source wouldn’t let him post a screengrab, so he’s recreated the icons as best he could on his own.

He says they’ll look like this:

new icons

Earlier, we posted on what the new main font for the new iOS will be >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

apple ios sai-us