15 new wallpapers that are coming soon to your iPhone

iOS 9, the upcoming operating system for iPhones and iPads, will have a bunch of new features. The software is currently in early beta testing, so Apple is adding new stuff all the time.

On Thursday, a new update for the iOS 9 beta included a brand new set of wallpapers for the iPhone.

Here’s a look at the new wallpapers coming to the iPhone.

Screenshot Screenshot Screenshot Screenshot Screenshot Screenshot Screenshot Screenshot Screenshot Screenshot Screenshot Screenshot Screenshot Screenshot Screenshot

