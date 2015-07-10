All of the new features coming to your iPhone and iPad this fall

Apple just released the public beta for iOS 9, its next big update for iPhones and iPads, which will officially launch in Autumn.
The update brings several new features to Apple’s products, including the new Apple News app, a more powerful version of Siri, and better multitasking for the iPad.
Here’s a full tour of iOS 9, complete with screenshots of every major feature.
This is what the new Search looks like. It suggests apps that you frequently use and people you contact the most.
You can even search for specific things in the Settings menu with the search bar at the top instead of having to dig around.
Spotlight Search can sift through apps too. Notice how one of the first results when I type in 'orange' is 'Orange Is The New Black,' which it says is on Netflix and iTunes.
The new Search in iOS 9 looks through your text messages too, in addition to emails, web pages, apps, and more.
Siri is more powerful and faster in iOS 9. You can ask it more complex things, like pulling up photos from July 4.
Here's Apple News, which is a new app in iOS 9. It curates stories based on your interests from around the web.
There are more formatting options in the new Notes app. You can format text to look like titles, a bulleted list, and more.
If you hold two fingers down on the iPad keyboard, you can use it as a touchpad to move your cursor around. This is only available for the iPad.
Another iPad-only feature: If you're watching a video in a certain app, that video will keep playing in a small window on your home screen after you exit the app. I used it in Safari.
Or, if you don't want to split the screen of an app, you can choose to have one app occupy just a portion of the screen. This is also just for the iPad.
