Everything you need to know about Instagram's new filters and emoji update

Instagram just launched a new update that introduces three new photo filters and the ability to use emojis as hashtags.

The three new filters are called Lark, Reyes, and Juno, and each is “inspired by weekend adventures outdoors.”

Lark, designed for your landscapes, brings out the blues and greens within your photos while desaturating the reds. Reyes, a new vintage filter, gives your photos a “dusty” look. Juno, designed for photos of people, adds a green tint to cooler colours while also bringing out the warm tones and making “whites glow.”

Here you can see a side-by-side comparison of how Lark, Reyes, and Juno look when applied to the same photo.

Instagram Lark (left), Reyes (center, and Juno (right).

The new Instagram update also allows you to use emojis as hashtags for the first time, giving people the ability to create hashtags that include emojis or center around a particular emoji as well.

After releasing five new filters in December, Instagram says that two of the filters, Ludwig and Crema, are now “the most popular filters overall,” and that it will continue to launch new filters “on a more regular basis.”

You’ll need to make sure you have the latest Instagram update installed in order to use the three new filters or create emoji hashtags. You can download Instagram for iOS over at the App Store, and for Android over at Google Play.

