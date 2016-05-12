Instagram just announced a new icon

On Wednesday, Instagram’s CEO Kevin Systrom unveiled the photo app’s new icon.
This is the first time the Instagram app icon has changed since the introduction of Apple’s flatter software design that was heralded in with iOs 7.
Today I'm excited to share a new look for Instagram: a new icon and interface. You've inspired us to update our look by the way you’ve evolved. We designed our new look to match your vibrant and diverse stories. You'll recognize parts of our previous icon that you loved, but you’ll also see new parts that give a nod to your creative spark. Thank you for filling Instagram with its life and color – I can't wait to see what you share next.
