There's A New Insider Trading Law In Massachusetts

The widespread use of expert networks among hedge fund managers has lead to a new insider trading law in Massachusetts.



Now hedge funds have to get a certificate to do their job.

Secretary of State William Galvin announced yesterday that if a hedge fund wants to use an expert network, it now has to get a certificate that:

Says that the consultant will not provide any confidential information to the investment adviser

Describes what confidentiality restrictions apply to the expert network “consultant” (generally a person who used to work at the firm in question or provides some service to them, ie someone who develops products for the new Apple iPhones)

Discloses the dates of the consultations

This law, if it’s followed, should thwart at least some of the sketchier expert network behaviour we’ve heard of, such as a hedge fund manager flying to London to meet with a “consultant” hired by an expert network in person. The consultant had just quit a firm during the previous week and the manager did not want to speak with him over the phone or via email. Their only communication was (rumoured to be) a meeting on the streets of London.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.