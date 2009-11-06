New Insider Trading Arrests Will Be Announced At Noon Press Conference

Just a heads up: the 7 new insider trading arrests will be announced at 12:00 (Noon) according to NBC New York:



The arrests are a second wave of charges after the head of the Galleon hedge fund and numerous others were charged last month for alleged corruption on Wall Street.

Investigators say those arrested today made profits of more than $20 million in illegal trades. US attorney Preet Bharara, FBI and SEC officials are expected to announce the charges at a news conference at noon.

