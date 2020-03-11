We asked over 300 Republicans what they actually like about Bernie Sanders. Here's what they said.

Bauzen/GC Images Bernie Sanders speaks during the ‘Bernie’s Back Rally’ in Queensbridge Park on October 19, 2019 in Queens, New York City, which roughly 26,000 people attended.

Progressives believe Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) can build a broad coalition and win the 2020 general election.

Others – especially centrist Democrats, Republicans, and people in the media and political establishment – are concerned: Can Sanders win over right-wing voters?

Insider asked Republicans what they like about Sanders, and their answers show that he has broad and varied appeal to them.

Despite three early successes in the Democratic primary, many still have serious concerns about Sen. Bernie Sanders, not the least of whom are Republicans. Still, plenty of them see at least something in Sanders they find compelling.

On February 18, Insider conducted a poll that could help answer those questions. There were 1,125 respondents and a 3% margin of error, and all told 319 respondents indicated they would probably vote for the Republican nominee in November.

We asked them: “Setting aside how you feel about him or your overall agreement with his policies, what is something you like most about Sen. Bernie Sanders or his candidacy?”

Sure, the vast majority of Republicans decline to answer the question, or said “nothing.” But many respondents expressed some interest in Sanders’s policy platform, or thought he had a good heart, or admired his passion and consistency. Here’s what 82 respondents from the other party said they liked about Bernie.

‘I like everything.’

Mark Makela/Getty Images Bernie Sanders.

One “very conservative” woman from Orange County, Florida, said, “I like everything” about Bernie Sanders.

‘He wants the best for everyone. While his ways may not be obtainable – as they are so different from how our government is currently run – he wants everyone to have opportunity, support, and care. I feel like he cares about me individually.’

Alex Wong/Getty Images Joined by members of Make the Road Action and his supporters, Bernie Sanders participates in a “March to the Polls” February 15, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

That’s according to a woman from Cook County, Illinois, who describes her politics as “moderately liberal”.

‘Free education.’

Susan Walsh/AP Photo People listen as Bernie Sanders speaks at a campaign rally.

A “moderately conservative” man from Marion County, Indiana, praised Sanders’s “free education” plan for public colleges and universities.

‘He is energising the youth.’

Ringo Chiu/AFP via Getty Images Supporters of Bernie Sanders gather for a rally.

That’s according to a “moderately conservative” man from Kent County, Michigan.

He ‘seems like a nice guy.’

Joe Raedle / Staff/Getty Images Jane and Bernie Sanders.

A woman from Tippecanoe County, Indiana, who describes herself as “slightly conservative” said Sanders “seems like a nice guy.”

‘His approach to health care.’

Aaron P. Bernstein/Reuters Bernie Sanders speaks at a news conference to introduce the ‘Medicare for All Act of 2019’ on Capitol Hill in Washington, April 10, 2019.

A “moderately liberal” woman from Jefferson County, Alabama, liked “his approach to healthcare,” known as Medicare for All.

His ‘honesty.’

Associated Press Bernie Sanders stands on stage with his wife Jane Sanders (left) after speaking at a campaign stop.

A “very conservative” man from Polk County, Iowa, liked Sanders’s “honesty”.

‘He is a good guy.’

Mary Schwalm/AP Photo Bernie Sanders smiles as he is introduced during a campaign rally on Boston Common, February 29, 2020, in Boston, Massachusetts.

“He is a good guy,” said one man who described his politics as “slightly liberal”.

‘He doesn’t hide his true beliefs. He is a socialist.’

Shannon Stapleton/Reuters Former Vice President Joe Biden (left) listens to Senator Bernie Sanders (centre) as former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg looks on in the seventh Democratic 2020 presidential debate at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa, January 14, 2020.

A “very conservative” man from Ellis County, Texas, said Sanders is honest about his political views.

‘Healthcare.’

Meg Kinnard/AP Photo A volunteer hands out a poster as Bernie Sanders was set to address a ‘Medicare for All’ rally in 2018.

A “slightly conservative” New York woman likes Sanders’s “healthcare” plan, known as Medicare for All.

‘Even when he is kind of old, he still wants to keep moving, and he impresses me with his ideas.’

Charlie Neibergall/AP Photo Bernie Sanders walks on the midway during a visit to the Iowa State Fair, August 11, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa.

That’s according to a moderate man from Oakland County, Michigan.

His ‘honesty.’

Susan Walsh/AP Photo People listen as Bernie Sanders speaks at a campaign rally in Springfield, Virginia, February 29, 2020.

A “very conservative” woman from Nez Perce County, Idaho, praised his “honesty”.

‘He seems like he believes what he says.’

Charlie Neibergall/AP Photo Bernie Sanders speaks at a town hall meeting.

A “very conservative” woman from Cape Girardeau, Missouri, said: “He seems like he believes what he says.”

‘His strong will.’

Joe Raedle/Getty Images Bernie Sanders.

A “moderately liberal” man from Pomona, California, said he liked Sanders’s “strong will”.

His ‘reputation.’

Matt Rourke/AP Photo Attendees listen to Bernie Sanders speak at a campaign event, February 27, 2020, in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

A “slightly liberal” woman from Polk County, Florida, liked Sanders’s “reputation”.

He has a ‘likable personality.’

J. David Ake/AP Photo Bernie Sanders reacts to a cheering crowd at a rally in 2016.

Sanders has a “likable personality”, according to a woman from Anderson County, Tennessee, who describes herself as “moderately liberal”.

He is ‘great.’

David Zalubowski/AP Photo Bernie Sanders smiles during a campaign stop, February 16, 2020, in Denver, Colorado.

That’s according to a woman from Grayson County, Texas, who describes herself as “moderately liberal”.

‘He stands with the youth.’

Damian Dovarganes/AP Photo Supporters cheer for Bernie Sanders at Valley High School in Santa Ana, California, February 21, 2020.

“He stands with the youth,” according to a “slightly liberal” woman from Sheboygan County, Wisconsin.

‘He’s authentic and driven. Dedicated to his causes and making them the causes of others.’

REUTERS/Scott Audette Bernie Sanders leaves the stage after addressing the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, July 25, 2016.

A “moderately conservative” man from Nashville, Tennessee, said: “He’s authentic and driven. [He is] dedicated to his causes and making them the causes of others.”

‘True to his word, he always believed in socialism.’

Andrew Harnik/AP Photo Bernie Sanders arrives to speak at George Washington University in Washington, June 12, 2019, on his policy of democratic socialism, the economic philosophy that has guided his political career.

A “very conservative” man from the Columbus area of Ohio said that about the Vermont senator.

‘I like that Bernie Sanders is strong and passionate. He won’t let anyone push him around and always gets his voice heard. I like that he supports the downtrodden and is compassionate.’

Dennis Cook/AP Photo Bernie Sanders addresses a group of Greenpeace activists in front of the Capitol Building in 2007.

“I like that Bernie Sanders is strong and passionate,” said a “slightly liberal” woman from Los Angeles County, California. “He won’t let anyone push him around, and he always gets his voice heard.”

“I like that he supports the downtrodden and is compassionate,” she added.

‘He’s consistent, and he seems to believe what he’s saying.’

Associated Press Bernie Sanders speaks at a campaign stop, February 2, 2020, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

That’s according to a Colorado man who describes himself as “very conservative”.

He has ‘some noble ideas.’

Samuel Corum/Getty Images Bernie Sanders (right) and actor Mark Ruffalo participate in a roundtable discussion at the US Capitol, January 29, 2020, in Washington, DC.

A “slightly conservative” woman from Harris County, Texas, said Sanders has “some noble ideas”.

‘Free stuff.’

Mindy Schauer/Digital First Media/Orange County Register via Getty Images Bernie Sanders supporters get pumped up while he speaks at a rally.

A “slightly liberal” man from Clark County, Nevada, said he liked that Sanders would give Americans “free stuff,” like health care and university education.

‘He continues to live by the same standards.’

Courtesy of the Sanders campaign Bernie Sanders (left) and Jane Sanders.

That’s according to a “moderately conservative” man from Polk County, Florida.

‘I like his goals for the country and how he would plan to achieve them.’

Drew Angerer/Getty Images Bernie Sanders raises his fist as he arrives onstage after winning the Nevada caucuses.

That’s according to a “moderately conservative” woman from Orange County, Florida.

‘He doesn’t give up.’

Craig Ruttle/AP Photo Bernie Sanders speaks as he kicks off his 2020 presidential campaign, March 2, 2019, in Brooklyn, New York. Sanders pledged to fight for ‘economic justice, social justice, racial justice and environmental justice.’

That’s according to a “slightly conservative” man from Carroll County, Maryland

‘He seems like a nice person.’

George Frey/AP Photo Bernie Sanders greets supporters at a campaign rally, March 2, 2020, in Salt Lake City, Utah.

A woman from Stark County, Ohio, who calls herself “moderately conservative” said, “He seems like a nice person.”

‘He seems to be a good speaker.’

Brian Snyder/Reuters Bernie Sanders speaks at a campaign rally in Dover, New Hampshire, September 1, 2019.

That’s according to a Louisiana man who describes himself as “very conservative”.

‘His rights for healthcare.’

Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP Photo Bernie Sanders introduces the Medicare for All Act of 2019, on Capitol Hill in Washington, April 10, 2019.

A moderate woman from Knox County, Tennessee, liked Sanders’s Medicare for All plan.

‘That he would [support] marijuana legalization.’

Cory Clark/NurPhoto via Getty Images Medical Marijuana activists march in support of Bernie Sanders in 2016.

A “very conservative” woman from Lancaster County, South Carolina, said that about Sanders.

He’s ‘down to earth.’

Associated Press Bernie Sanders speaks at a rally.

That’s according to a “slightly conservative” woman from Allegany County, New York.

‘He cares about people.’

George Frey/ AP Photo Supporters of Bernie Sanders put together the Liberation newspaper to hand out before a rally, March 2, 2020, in Salt Lake City, Utah.

That’s what one “moderately conservative” woman liked most about Sanders.

‘He said he would legalise weed.’

Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images Supporters of Bernie Sanders hold a giant inflatable joint calling for the legalization of marijuana during a rally at City Hall in Philadelphia on July 25, 2016, during the Democratic National Convention.

A “moderately conservative” man from Davis County, Utah, liked that “He said he would legalise weed,” which is true.

‘His drive.’

Michael Tullberg/Getty Images Bernie Sanders speaks at a Bernie 2020 presidential campaign rally at Los Angeles Convention Centre, March 1, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

A “very conservative” Alabama woman praised “his drive”.

He supports ‘eradicating student debt.’

J. Scott Applewhite/AP Photo Bernie Sanders (left) and Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), the sponsors of legislation to cancel all student loan debt, hold a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, June 24, 2019.

A “very conservative” Texas woman praised Sanders’s support for “eradicating student debt”.

‘He believes what he says.’

Associated Press Bernie Sanders speaks during a campaign event at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, February 18, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

That’s according to a “slightly liberal” woman from Virginia Beach, Virginia.

‘Student loan forgiveness.’

J. Scott Applewhite/AP Photo Flanked by Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN, left) and Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA, right), Bernie Sanders calls for legislation to cancel all student debt, at the Capitol in Washington, June 24, 2019.

A “slightly conservative” man from Suffolk County, New York, praised Sanders’s “student loan forgiveness” plan, which would cancel all student debt from federal government loans.

He’s ‘organised.’

Charlie Neibergall/AP Photo Bernie Sanders speaks at a rally for Omaha Democratic mayoral candidate Heath Mello in 2017.

That’s according to a “very conservative” man from Multnomah County, Oregon.

‘He has a sense of humour.’

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Bernie Sanders smiles onstage.

“He has a sense of humour,” according to a woman from Hennepin County, Minnesota, who describes herself as “very conservative”.

‘He is relatively honest about his convictions.’

Evan Vucci/AP Photo Bernie Sanders talks with voters during a campaign a campaign event in 2016.

That’s according to a “very conservative” man from Alameda County, California.

‘His drive.’

Chuck Burton/AP Photo Bernie Sanders raises his fists as he speaks to supporters at a rally.

A “very conservative” man from Los Angeles, California, liked “his drive”.

‘He says what he thinks.’

Alessandra Tarantino/AP Photo Bernie Sanders talks as he meets reporters at the Vatican in 2016.

That’s according to a “moderately conservative” woman from Escambia County, Florida.

‘I frankly don’t know his platform well enough to voice an opinion. However, in the previous election he maintained a large following. Therefore, it is unlikely he is totally off base.’

Noah Berger/AP Photo Bernie Sanders speaks during a campaign rally in Palo Alto, California, in 2016.

That’s what a “slightly conservative” man from Lake County, Florida, said about the Vermont senator.

‘Everything’s free.’

Jacquelyn Martin/AP Photo Members of National Nurses United wearing ‘Robin Hood’ hats cheer as Bernie Sanders speaks at a news conference on Capitol Hill in 2015 to discuss college tuition legislation.

A “slightly conservative” Tennessee man said he liked that Bernie Sanders would ensure “everything’s free” (which is not true).

The ‘straightforwardness of his plans without attacking anyone else.’

A “moderately conservative” woman from Cook County, Illinois, liked the “straightforwardness of his plans without attacking anyone else.”

‘That he doesn’t seem to be siding with the current Democratic Party on issues.’

Patrick Semansky/AP Photo Bernie Sanders speaks with potential caucus-goer Kendra Breitsprecher, of Dayton, Iowa, after Breitsprecher, who called herself an ‘establishment Democrat,’ asked Sanders why she should vote for him during a campaign event, January 5, 2020, in Boone, Iowa.

One “very conservative” woman from Will County, Illinois, said she liked “that he doesn’t seem to be siding with the current Democratic Party on issues.”

‘He is consistent. He’s almost always wrong, but he is consistent.’

AP Photo/Donna Light Bernie Sanders, then mayor of Burlington, Vermont, September 11, 1981.

“He is consistent,” said a “very conservative” man from Bedford, Texas. “He’s almost always wrong, but he is consistent.”

‘He is passionate.’

Matt Rourke/AP Photo Bernie Sanders speaks during a campaign event, February 27, 2020, in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

“He is passionate,” according to a woman from Bexar County, Texas, who describes herself as “very conservative”.

‘He seems to be for poor people.’

J. Scott Applewhite/AP Photo Bernie Sanders joins low-wage workers, some who labour as cooks and cleaners at the Capitol, as he speaks during a rally to protest what they describe as poverty pay, November 10, 2015, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC.

That’s according to a “moderately conservative” woman from Richland County, South Carolina.

‘He seems like he’s trying to better the world, even if I don’t agree with it.’

Michael Nigro/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images Bernie Sanders during the event dubbed ‘Bernie’s Back Rally’ in October 2019, which roughly 26,000 people attended.

“He seems like he’s trying to better the world,” said a moderate man from Macomb County, Michigan, “even if I don’t agree with it.”

He’s ‘honest.’

Eric Thayer/Getty Images Bernie Sanders speaks at a campaign event.

That’s what a moderate woman from Virginia Beach, Virginia, liked most about Sanders.

‘Senator Sanders is tried and true.’

AP Photo/Toby Talbot Bernie Sanders, then mayor of Burlington, Vermont, sings into the microphone during a recording session on November 20, 1987.

“Senator Sanders is tried and true,” wrote a “moderately conservative” woman from Berkeley County, West Virginia.

His ‘personality.’

Gerardo Bello/AP Photo Nathan Ross, from Dill City, Oklahoma, holds a sign in support of Bernie Sanders at the annual Comanche Nation Fair Powwow, September 22, 2019, in Lawton, Oklahoma.

That’s according to a man from Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, who describes his political views as “moderately conservative”.

‘He is charismatic.’

David McNew/Getty Images Bernie Sanders holds a Get Out the Early Vote rally on February 21, 2020 in Santa Ana, California.

“He is charismatic,” according to a woman from Jacksonville, Florida, who describes herself as “moderately conservative”.

He has ‘tenacity’.

zz/Dennis Van Tine/STAR MAX/IPx Bernie Sanders at the 2016 Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

According to a Montana woman who identifies as “very conservative,” Bernie Sanders has “tenacity.”

‘He seems nice.’

Jacquelyn Martin/AP Photo Bernie Sanders poses for a portrait before an interview with the Associated Press.

That’s according to a “moderately conservative” Kentucky woman.

‘He has a good heart.’

Scott Heins/Getty Images Bernie Sanders takes a selfie with a supporter at a rally in solidarity with the Chicago Teachers Union on September 24, 2019, ahead of a strike in Chicago, Illinois.

“He has a good heart,” said a “moderately liberal” woman from Orleans County, New York.

He ‘seems grandfatherly.’

John Locher/AP Photo Bernie Sanders (right) embraces Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) at a campaign rally, January 26, 2020, in Sioux City, Iowa.

A moderate woman from Fort Bend County, Texas, said Sanders “seems grandfatherly”.

‘His passion for his beliefs.’

Keith Srakocic/AP Photo Bernie Sanders waves as he leaves a campaign rally near the campus of the University of Pittsburgh in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

A Florida woman who describes herself as “moderately conservative” liked “his passion for his beliefs”.

He’s ‘good and smart.’

Andy Clayton King/AP Photo Bernie Sanders arrives at a campaign rally, March 2, 2020, in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Sanders is “good and smart,” according to one man who describes himself as “moderately conservative”.

‘He is trying to help, as misguided as he is.’

Ronen Tivony / Echoes Wire/Barcroft Media via Getty Images Bernie Sanders greets supporters during a campaign rally in Santa Ana, California.

“He is trying to help,” said a “slightly conservative” man from Prince William County, Virginia, “as misguided as he is.”

‘His demeanour.’

Ronen Tivony/Echoes Wire/Barcroft Media via Getty Images Bernie Sanders smiles during a campaign rally in Los Angeles, California.

A “slightly conservative” man from Cleveland County, Oklahoma, liked “his demeanour”.

‘His hair.’

Andrew Harnik/AP Photo A woman brings in cookies depicting Bernie Sanders’ hair and glasses during a campaign stop at the Bernie 2020 Cedar Rapids Field Office.

A “moderate conservative” Missouri man like Sanders’s hair.

‘He’s an authentic person.’

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images Bernie Sanders greets supporters at the conclusion of a campaign rally in the Central Mall of the Utah State Fair Park, March 2, 2020, in Salt Lake City, Utah.

“He’s an authentic person,” said a Kentucky man with “slightly conservative” politics.

‘Bernie has a good heart and wants to help people who are down – plus he is all for legalizing marijuana. That is something that should have been done years ago.’

Bill Pugliano/Getty Images Bernie Sanders joins a picket line of United Auto Workers union members in Detroit, Michigan, September 25, 2019.

That’s according to a “slightly conservative” woman from Enoree, South Carolina.

His ‘passion.’

Andy Clayton King/AP Photo Bernie Sanders speaks at a campaign rally, March 2, 2020, in St. Paul, Minnesota.

One man from Dorchester County, Maryland, liked Sanders’s “passion”.

‘He supposedly wants to help the little people.’

Ross D. Franklin/AP Photo Bernie Sanders speaks at a rally March 5, 2020, in Phoenix, Arizona.

That’s according to a California woman who describes herself as “moderately conservative”.

‘He seems authentic.’

Ross D. Franklin/AP Photo Bernie Sanders waves to a crowd.

“He seems authentic,” said a “very conservative” woman from Texas.

‘He has stayed true to who he is.’

Donna Light/AP Photo A supporter of then-Mayor Bernie Sanders on the streets of Burlington, Vermont, March 1, 1983.

That’s what a “very conservative” man from Matanuska-Susitna Borough, Alaska, liked most about Sanders.

‘He appears to be determined, no matter how crazy his ideas are and no matter how crazy he sounds.’

Damairs Carter/MediaPunch/IPX via AP Photo Bernie Sanders speaks at a church in Las Vegas, Nevada.

That’s what a “very conservative” man from Maricopa County, Arizona, said about Sanders.

‘He is enthusiastic and seems to really rally the younger voters.’

Ross D. Franklin/AP Photo Supporters take a selfie as they wait for Bernie Sanders.

That’s according to a “moderately conservative” woman from Travis County, Texas.

The ‘passion of his ideas.’

Caitlin O’Hara/Getty Images A young person holds a sign that says Natives 4 Bernie as they wait in line ahead of a campaign rally for Bernie Sanders, March 5, 2020 in Phoenix, Arizona.

A “moderately conservative” Virginia man liked the “passion of his ideas”.

‘His determination and commitment.’

Matt Rourke/AP Photo Bernie Sanders accompanied by his wife Jane O’Meara Sanders and other family members speaks during a primary night election rally in Essex Junction, Vermont, March 3, 2020.

A “moderately conservative” man from North Port, Florida, said he liked “his determination and commitment”.

He ‘is for the people.’

Mary Schwalm/AP Photo A supporter holds up a doll in the likeness of Bernie Sanders.

A moderate woman from Maricopa County, Arizona, liked that Sanders “is for the people”.

He’s ‘nice.’

Cheryl Senter/AP Photo Bernie Sanders smiles as he stands in the shade before marching with supporters in the Nashua Pride Parade in Nashua, New Hampshire, June 29, 2019.

Sanders is “nice,” said a “very liberal” Republican woman from Florida.

‘His personality.’

Amy Currotto/Facebook Bernie Sanders poses for a selfie.

A “slightly conservative” man from Harrison, New York, liked “his personality”.

He’s a ‘truth-teller, but a socialist/communist – not good.’

Keith Srakocic/AP Photo Bernie Sanders speaks during a public forum, December 14, 2019, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

That’s according to a “very conservative” man from Washington state.

‘He knows how he feels and seems consistent.’

Toby Talbot/AP Photo Bernie Sanders talks with Judy Adams of Bennington, Vermont, during a campaign stop, May 27, 1986.

“He knows how he feels and seems consistent,” said a “moderately conservative” woman.

He ‘says what he truly believes.’

Damian Dovarganes/AP Photo Bernie Sanders speaks at a campaign event in Santa Ana, California, February 21, 2020.

That’s according to a “very conservative” man from Brunswick County, North Carolina.

‘He seems likable.’

Damian Dovarganes/AP Photo Bernie Sanders waves to supporters at a campaign event at Los Angeles Convention Centre in Los Angeles, California, March 1, 2020.

A “moderately conservative” woman from Perry County, Indiana, said, “He seems likable.”

‘His speeches.’

Andy Clayton King/ AP Photo Bernie Sanders speaks at a campaign rally, March 2, 2020, in St. Paul, Minnesota.

That’s according to a “slightly conservative” man from Allegany County, Maryland.

