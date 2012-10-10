Law School Ridiculed For Opening In The Middle Of History's Worst Law School Crisis

Breaking ground at Indiana Tech Law School.

Photo: Indiana Tech

A new law school is opening its doors in Indiana in 2013, and it wants you to enroll even though it isn’t accredited yet and the tuition is nearly $30,000 per year. Prospective students are already up in arms on the Top Law Schools blog, ridiculing Indiana Tech Law School for looking like more of a diploma mill than a law school, Inside The Law School Scam blog pointed out.



Indiana Tech’s mission is to open in third place among Indiana law schools, and “one that focuses on ethics from the very start of school,” the founding dean of the school, Peter Alexander, wrote on Top Law Schools blog.

Law professor Paul Campos, who runs the Inside the Law School Scam, scoffed at the school’s mission on his blog.

“Chutzpah has been defined as murdering your parents and then pleading for mercy because you’re an orphan,” Campos wrote. “How about setting up another legal diploma mill in a hyper-saturated market, while claiming that what will set your school apart is its emphasis on ‘ethics’ and ‘professionalism’?”

And it’s not like Indiana is crying out for another law school, either.

Of the four Indiana schools accredited by the American Bar Association, two—Notre Dame and Indiana University at Bloomington—are in the top 30 in the nation, and yet, even their unemployment rates are at around 40 per cent for 2011 graduates, the Blog noted.

For its part, Indiana Tech will have to wait for a founding class of 100 to first spend a year there, paying $29,500, before the ABA even thinks about accrediting it.

Alexander told Business Insider that the school’s planned tuition for the fall of 2013 is already nearly $10,000 less than other law schools’ 2012 price tag, and scholarships will be available.

He said he didn’t foresee any problems with getting ABA accreditation either.

