New In theatres (The Trailers)

Couldn’t make it to the theatre this weekend? Don’t worry, we have the best part: the trailers. Below are all of the new trailers that debuted this week. (If we’ve missed one, let us know.) Use them to decide which films are worth spending $10 to see.
The Taking of Pelham 123:
Inglourious Basterds:
Observe and Report:
Red-band trailer:
Green-band trailer:
The full Angels & Demons trailer:
I Love You, Beth Cooper:
The new Transformers 2 trailer (Note: We do not condone bringing video cameras into the theatre.):
New Ice Age 3: Dawn of the Dinosaurs trailer:
Descent 2:
The People vs. George Lucas:
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.