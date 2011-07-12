New IMF Chief "Can't Imagine For A Second" A U.S. Default

Christine Lagarde, the newly-installed head of the International Monetary Fund, told ABC News’ Christine Amanpour yesterday that she “can’t imagine for a second” that the United States might actually default on its debt.



“It would be a real shock, and it would be bad news for the U.S. economy,” Lagarde said on the Sunday show, This Week. “So I would hope that there is enough bipartisan intelligence and understanding of the challenge that is ahead of the United States, but also of the rest of the world.”

Lagarde, who was the French finance minister before being chosen to succeed Dominique Strauss-Kahn, said she hoped the U.S. would strike a deal to raise the debt ceiling before the August 2nd deadline.

