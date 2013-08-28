New Images Surface Of Boston Bomber Emerging From Boat, Getting Wrestled Down By Police

New images of the Boston Bomber emerging from a boat the night of a chase and shootout have surfaced thanks to the Associated Press and ousted Boston Police officer Sgt. Sean Murphy.

Murphy famously released the images following Rolling Stone magazine’s decision to feature Dzhokhar Tsarnaev on the cover.

From the AP:

The images made public Tuesday were among those given to Boston Magazine last month by a state police officer. The new photos include more shots of Tsarnaev coming out of the boat, his head bloody and a red light trained on his head. They also show him on the ground being attended to by medical personnel.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.