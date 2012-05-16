REPORT: New iMacs Will Also Get High Resolution Retina Displays

Photo: Amazon

Following the news that Apple plans to release a redesigned line of MacBooks with high resolution displays, ABC now reports new iMacs with better screens are coming too.The display will likely be similar in resolution to the “Retina display” found on iPhones and the new iPad.



ABC’s report doesn’t mention if the iMac will get a redesign too, but Mark Gurman of 9to5Mac reports the new MacBook Pros will look similar to the current model, but be a lot thinner.

