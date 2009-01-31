New iMacs On The Way? (AAPL)

Is Apple (AAPL) about to refresh its iMac computer line?



Sources tell AppleInsider that Apple has warned resellers that iMac supply will be “constrained in the immediate future,” which suggests that Apple could be updating the iMac.

AppleInsider: So far, details on the next-generation of iMacs are few and far between. Outside inadvertent confirmation on Apple’s part that the systems will employ chipsets from NVIDIA Corp., the remainder of their hardware makeup remains unclear.

A recent analyst report had speculated based on source information that Apple was still facing a dilemma of whether to advance the all-in-one desktops to quad-core systems or continue using Intel’s mobile Core 2 Duo chips. Given that production of current models is now believed to be winding down, it’s almost a certainty that the company has made its decision.

MacRumors says it’s been 277 days since the last major iMac refresh, significantly more than the average 211 days between updates.

Apple’s desktop Mac unit sales — mostly the iMac — dropped 25% year-over-year last quarter.

See Also:

More (Hazy) Details On Apple’s New iPhone

Apple Testing Next-Generation iPhone

AT&T’s Q4 iPhone Sales More Than Double

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.