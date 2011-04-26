Apple Could Ship New iMacs Starting Next Week

If you were thinking about buying an iMac this week, you might want to hold off.



9 to 5 Mac is saying an iMac upgrade could coming from Apple as soon as next week.

It bases this on a previous report from a CNET reporter, and a reader who emailed 9 to 5 Mac to say Apple said it wouldn’t be able to ship an iMac until next week.

Apple’s iMac line is due for an upgrade, according to MacRumors’ buyers guide.

If/when Apple upgrades the iMac, don’t expect a big visual change. It should look the same, but get small changes to its guts.

