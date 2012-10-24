You Have To Check Out These Gorgeous Pictures Of Apple's Ridiculously Thin New iMac

Photo: Apple

Today Apple revealed it’s next-generation iMac.The new all-in-one desktop PC has been completely redesigned.



Now the computer features an extremely thin, tear drop shape and takes advantage of a new fusion hard drive.

The fusion hard drive combines traditional spinning hard drives with solid state drives.

The next-gen iMac comes in two sizes, 21.5-inches and 27-inches.

The 21.5-inch ships in November and starts at $1299 and the 27-inch ships in December and starts at $1799.

