You Have To Check Out These Gorgeous Pictures Of Apple's Ridiculously Thin New iMac

Photo: Apple
Today Apple revealed it’s next-generation iMac.The new all-in-one desktop PC has been completely redesigned.
Now the computer features an extremely thin, tear drop shape and takes advantage of a new fusion hard drive.
The fusion hard drive combines traditional spinning hard drives with solid state drives.
The next-gen iMac comes in two sizes, 21.5-inches and 27-inches.
The 21.5-inch ships in November and starts at $1299 and the 27-inch ships in December and starts at $1799.
The LCD is 5 mm thinner, now takes advantage of an anti-reflective coating, and eliminated a previous 2 millimetre gap between the glass and display.
The anti-reflective coating gives 75% less reflection. Apple is not ordinary so they went through an extraordinary process to achieve this new anti-reflection.
It's called plasma deposition, and it involves coating the glass with layers of silicon dioxide and niobium pentoxide so precise and so thin they're measured in atoms. The result: a 75 per cent reduction in reflectivity — and vibrant, accurate colours.
Apple says it puts every single display through an exacting colour-calibration process using three state-of-the-art spectroradiometers. We don't know what that is, but it sounds intense and fancy.
Here is a bit more about the screen reduction process. Apple eliminated the 2 mm gap between the glass and LCD.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.