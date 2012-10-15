Apple Could Launch An Incredibly Thin New iMac Soon

Photo: WeiPhone

A leaked part that popped up on Chinese site WeiPhone shows that Apple could be planning to introduce a redesigned iMac very soon.MacRumors first spotted the leaked photo.



The iMac component in the photo hints that the iMac will be completely redesigned with a much thinner profile than the current iMac.

The same report also says Apple may introduce a 13-inch version of its MacBook pro with Retina display, which was first introduced as a 15-inch device this summer.

Apple is holding an event on October 23 to announce the iPad Mini, so it’s possible we’ll see the new iMac and MacBook too.

MacRumors has more details on the two devices >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.