New iMac Coming In A Few Weeks... Or A Few Months (AAPL)

An update to Apple’s (AAPL) iMac line could help boost desktop Mac sales, which dropped 25% year-over-year last quarter. So when will Apple start selling new iMacs?



In a note today, Kaufman Bros. analyst Shaw Wu suggests an iMac update could come “within a few weeks,” according to a summary by Fortune’s Philip Elmer-DeWitt.

Maybe. Wu also writes that the iMac is “due for a refresh in the March or June quarters.” That’s a lot of leeway.

According to MacRumors, it’s been 280 days since Apple last updated the iMac, more than the 211 average number of days between updates.

New iMacs will likely have faster processors, potentially including quad-core systems, and support for Apple’s new Mini DisplayPort technology.

