An Apple Support Page Hinted At A New IMac And Mac Mini -- Then The Listings Were Removed

An Apple support page for installing Microsoft Windows using Boot Camp was discovered to have two listings for a “mid 2014 Mac mini” and a “mid 2014 27-inch iMac,” according to 9to5Mac’s Ben Lovejoy. Neither computer has been officially announced by Apple, however.

The Apple support page has since been changed to remove those listings. According to the webpage, the site was last modified Tuesday, when the first reports of this listing were publicized by 9to5Mac and other prominent Apple blogs.

The Mac mini is long overdue for a refresh, as it was last updated in October 2012. The basic Mac mini features a 2.5 GHz dual-core Intel i5 processor with 4GB of RAM and 500 GB of storage. The new model would presumably be faster, upgrade its ports to USB 3.0 and Thunderbolt 2, and likely include 802.11a/c “next-generation” WiFi for faster connectivity.

The latest iMacs — 21.5-inch and 27-inch models — arrived in late 2012 and early 2013, respectively. While Apple announced a cheaper, even more basic iMac in June, that 21.5-inch computer is somewhat of a downgrade from the other available models, despite the lower entry-level price.

Since the listing mentions only a 27-inch model, which is only about 16 months old, Apple may upgrade the computer’s internals without redesigning the externals. The basic 27-inch iMac features a quad-core 3.2 GHz Intel i5 with 8 GB of RAM and 1 TB of storage, which can be configured as a hard drive, flash storage, or Apple’s Fusion Drive.

There’s no way of knowing if these Mac listings on Apple’s support page were a result of human error, or if they are indeed unannounced products in Apple’s pipeline. There haven’t been many legitimate reports about either Mac, but with so much attention on the iPhone 6 and Apple’s upcoming smart wristband, it’s possible this new hardware has slid under the radar.

