The Spanish firm AXTER AEROSPACE has designed a back-up electric engine system for light aircrafts that can allow a pilot to safely land after an engine failure.

The system also lowers fuel consumption and reduces noise and emissions pollution.

Produced by Grace Raver. Video courtesy of Reuters.

