The brand new poster for the final 'Hunger Games' is bold and beautiful

Lionsgate released a new poster for the final “Hunger Games” movie Wednesday, and it’s absolutely gorgeous.

Called the “Fallen Snow” banner, the image depicts Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence) atop a fallen statue of President Snow in what’s presumed to be the Capitol.

The final instalment of the four movies, “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2,” follows Katniss as she continues her quest as the symbol of a rebellion to overthrow President Snow and the wealthy Capitol which oversees 11 poorer districts, and, for the past 75 years, has subjected the members of the district to a cruel yearly fight-to-the-death battle royale known as “The Hunger Games.”

Surrounding her are members of the Mockingjay rebellion including Finnick (Sam Claflin), Boggs (Mahershala) …

… her friend Gale Hawthorne (Liam Hemsworth), Cressida (Natalie Dormer), and Messalla (Evan Ross).

Peeta Mellark (Josh Hutcherson) is also there, looking much more stable then the last time we saw him crazed and brainwashed in the last film.

Take a look at it the full image below.

“The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2” is in theatres November 20, 2015.

