New Human Remains Found At MH17 Crash Site, 'Complex And Chaotic' Says Dutch Prime Minister

A man looks at debris from the crash site. Photo: Getty Images

The Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte has confirmed new human remains have been found at the MH17 crash site in Ukraine by Dutch authorities and the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe.

Initial forensic testing of the remains will be undertaken in Kharkiv, Ukraine, before they are transported to the Netherlands for further examination.

Rutte described the situation at the crash site as “complex and chaotic”, as the Dutch team has to continually assess whether it was possible to enter the area without putting the team, or locals at risk.

So far 36 of the 38 Australians who perished on the flight have been identified by forensic testing.

Last month the Maslin children, who became the faces of the international disaster, were returned home to Australia – three months after the tragic incident.

Read more here.

