Here's why the new human organ everyone's talking about is so important

Two researchers — Dr. Calvin Coffey and Dr. Peter O’Leary — are forever changing the way we understand an important tissue in the human body called the mesentery. In a recent study, Coffey and O’Leary suggest that the mesentery deserves to be recognised as an new human organ. There are 78 organs in the human body, and the mesentery would make 79. Here’s why the mesentery is so important.

Follow Tech Insider: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.