The New HTC Phone Is Rumoured To Have A Camera That Can Shoot 3D Photos

NoWhereElse The new HTC One may come with a dual camera for taking 3D photos.

HTC isn’t expected to unveil its flagship successor to the One until March 25, but one thing’s for sure: Its camera is likely to be the main attraction.

While previously leaked images have shown the purported device with a dual-lens setup, a new ad details its capabilities.

A leaked brochure from Australian carrier Telstra, (obtained by GSM Arena) says the new One’s Duo Camera will be capable of capturing photos with 3D effects.

According to the pamphlet, HTC is also touting the phone’s ability to capture clear photos in low light conditions. The ad’s Duo Camera section reads as follows:

“Create vivid images even in low light and professionally edit memories after you’ve taken the shot. Choose where to focus, highlight what you love, soften backgrounds and add 3D effects.”

It’s unclear exactly how HTC plans to implement 3D photography in its next major smartphone, but the company is bragging that its Duo Camera will add more depth to images.

This is far from being the first leak regarding HTC’s next-generation One. A video from last week demonstrated a 12-minute tour of the device, and credible Twitter account @evleaks revealed that the phone will come with a 5-inch 1080p display.

We expect to learn more when HTC officially unveils its new flagship on March 25.

