Big, Beautiful Photos Of HTC's Stunning New Android Phone

Steve Kovach/Business InsiderThe new HTC One.
HTC just unveiled its follow-up to the best Android phone in the world: the new One.
HTC’s second-generation flagship features a design that’s similar to its predecessor, but with a better camera, faster processor, and slightly larger screen.
We had the chance to play with the new HTC One ahead of time and mess around with some of its features.
Check out the images in our gallery for a closer look at the 2014 HTC One.
This is the new version of the HTC One. Like the previous version, it comes with a beautiful, unibody metal design. The pictured HTC One is gun metal grey, but the phone will also be available in silver and gold.
The 2014 HTC One looks almost exactly like the previous version, but it has a slightly larger 5-inch screen. You can also wake up the screen by tapping on it when it's turned off.
The new HTC One comes with two camera lenses, which means you can add 3D effects to your images and adjust the focus after you take an image.
The front-facing camera features a 5-megapixel sensor and a wide angle lens, meaning it should be easier to take selfies.
This is BlinkFeed, which HTC refers to as your personal magazine. It aggregates updates from your social media networks and select news sources.
The new HTC One runs on a modified version of Android with HTC's custom software known as Sense 6.6. This is what the app screen looks like.
You can add a lot of different effects to photos taken with the HTC One, including 3D and UFocus. This lets you choose the focus point after you've already taken an image.
There's a microSD card slot along the side, which means you can add extra storage space to the device.
HTC also sells a $US49 Dot Case for the new One, which lets you answer phone calls, check the time, and view the weather without having to open the cover.
