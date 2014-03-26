Big, Beautiful Photos Of HTC's Stunning New Android Phone

HTC just unveiled its follow-up to the best Android phone in the world: the new One.

HTC’s second-generation flagship features a design that’s similar to its predecessor, but with a better camera, faster processor, and slightly larger screen.

We had the chance to play with the new HTC One ahead of time and mess around with some of its features.

Check out the images in our gallery for a closer look at the 2014 HTC One.

