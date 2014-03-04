HTC Is About To Release A New Version Of The Best Android Phone In The World, And It's Going To Have An Incredible Camera

HTC plans to release the follow-up to its stunning HTC One smartphone on March 25, but we don’t have to wait until then to get some of the juicy details.

A new leaked video shows off the new Android-running HTC One M8 and, at 12 minutes long, it covers a lot of the bases.

Here’s what we know: The beautiful metal phone now comes in a dark charcoal colour and has a dual camera. The reviewer emphasises how “spectacular” the new camera is and takes us inside the menu, where we see that you’ll be able to take photos and videos with the front and back camera at the same time, using something called “Selfie” mode.

Software-wise, the reviewer says that HTC has improved Blinkfeed, its Flipboard-esque default home screen that pulls in photos and stories from FB and Twitter, as well as other news sources.

There’s also a new micro SD card slot on the side, which means you’ll be able to expand the memory (which you can’t do that with the HTC One), and it has a larger screen with smaller bevels. The headphone jack is now on the bottom.

Watch the full video:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

