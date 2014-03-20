The Best Android Phone In The World Is About To Get Better

HTC may be in a bit of a slump, but it still makes some of the best smartphones you can buy.
Its current flagship, the HTC One, is widely considered to be the best Android phone on the market. On March 25, HTC will announce a new version of the phone.
Even though we’re about a week away from the announcement, there have been tons of leaks over the last few months. In fact, we know a lot about the phone even without any official word from HTC.
HTC redesigned the software with a 'flatter' look, similar to the design on the Windows Phone and iPhone operating systems.
The screen will be slightly bigger than before, at either 5 or 5.1 inches. (The new model is on the left.) Compare that with the 4-inch iPhone 5S.
Here's a look at the different camera modes. You'll be able to take photo/video with the front and rear cameras at the same time. There's also a selfie mode.
Most of the hardware specs for the new HTC One have already leaked, a
ccording to French tech blog Nowhere Else.
Here's the breakdown:
Operating system: Android 4.4.2 (the latest version of Android)
Screen size: 5 inches
Screen resolution: 1,920x1,080 pixels
Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 2.26GHz with 2 GB RAM
Camera: 'UltraPixel' rear camera (unclear how big), 4-megapixel front camera
Storage: 16GB or 32GB internal, microSD card slot for more storage
Dimensions: 146 mm long, 70.5 mm wide, and 9.45 mm thick
Some kid got his hands on the new HTC One early and posted a lengthy video walkthrough of the device. You can watch it below.
(video provider='youtube' id='16MPb6aUid0' size='xlarge' align='center')
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.