The Best Android Phone In The World Is About To Get Better

YouTube The new HTC One (left) and the current HTC One.

HTC may be in a bit of a slump, but it still makes some of the best smartphones you can buy.

Its current flagship, the HTC One, is widely considered to be the best Android phone on the market. On March 25, HTC will announce a new version of the phone.

Even though we’re about a week away from the announcement, there have been tons of leaks over the last few months. In fact, we know a lot about the phone even without any official word from HTC.

