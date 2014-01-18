HTC Already Makes The Best Android Phone In The World, But It'll Launch An Even Better Version In March

HTC will launch a new flagship phone under the “HTC One” brand in March, Bloomberg reports.

The phone will be an update to the current HTC One phone, which had very positive reviews last year when it launched. Many consider it to be the best Android phone on the market.

The new model will have a slightly larger screen (at least five inches) and an improved camera, according to Bloomberg. It’s also safe to assume it’ll have a similar all-metal design as the current HTC One phone.

Unfortunately for HTC, sales haven’t been so great. The company only has about 2.2% of the global smartphone market, and delivered a weak earnings report last quarter.

